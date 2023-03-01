Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members

Asayish Law Enforcement Training Academy members prepare to receive their certificates of completion during a Syrian Internal Security Forces graduation ceremony near Qamishli, Syria, Jan. 3, 2023. More than 140 new correctional force guards graduated from the initial course spanning over three months. Coalition Forces will continue to advise, assist and enable Syrian Democratic Forces to instruct and help build a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure safety across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

