    Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members [Image 1 of 14]

    Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members

    SYRIA

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy members hold their Asayish Law Enforcement Training graduation certificates of completion during a ceremony near Qamishli, Syria, Jan. 3, 2023. More than 140 new correctional force guards graduated from the initial course spanning over three months. Coalition Forces will continue to advise, assist, and enable Syrian Democratic Forces to instruct and help build a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure safety across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    This work, Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

