A Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy member returns to a formation with a certificate of completion during an Asayish Law Enforcement Training graduation ceremony near Qamishli, Syria, Jan. 3, 2023. More than 140 new correctional-force guards graduated from the initial course spanning over three months. Coalition Forces will continue to advise, assist, and enable Syrian Democratic Forces to instruct and help build a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure safety across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 10:00
|Photo ID:
|7582899
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-QH368-0403
|Resolution:
|5268x3763
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
