Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members

A Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy member holds up her Asayish Law Enforcement Training graduation certificate during a ceremony near Qamishli, Syria, Jan. 3, 2023. More than 140 new correctional force guards graduated from the initial course spanning over three months. Coalition Forces will continue to advise, assist and enable Syrian Democratic Forces to instruct and help build a capable security force that is prepared to deny ISIS recruitment efforts and ensure safety across the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring the name of the graduate.)

