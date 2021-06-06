NAVFAC MIDLANT Fast-Tracks New Maintenance Operation Center Construction; CNAL Holds Ribbon-Cutting

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 220606-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (June 6, 2021) Naval Air Force Atlantic held a...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 220606-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (June 6, 2021) Naval Air Force Atlantic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, June 6, to unveil their newly renovated Maintenance Operation Center (MOC) (right), located onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The MOC, which is built inside a 70s-era aircraft hangar, was first introduced as a concept to naval aviation in late 2018 as a holistic approach to maintaining naval aircraft readiness goals. Pictured top left: Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (left) and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) (right), cut a ceremonial ribbon. Pictured bottom left (L-R): NAVFAC employees Eugene Bricker, Construction Manager; Dean Gregory, Project Manager; Sebastian Ramos, Design Manager; and Jeffrey Graham, Engineering Technician received special acknowledgement with command coins from VCNO Adm. Lescher, for their direct involvement and accomplishments in completing this project in record time. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Air Force Atlantic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, June 6, to unveil their newly renovated Maintenance Operation Center (MOC), located onboard Naval Station Norfolk.



The MOC, which is built inside a 70s-era aircraft hangar, was first introduced as a concept to naval aviation in late 2018 as a holistic approach to maintaining naval aircraft readiness goals. Using a commercial airline model, the new facility construct will give Sailors the tools they need to provide centralized collaboration, and real-time information on the supply, maintenance, and engineering needs of aircraft in the fleet to drive down maintenance costs. The MOC also equips the Navy with an ability to predict and repair issues before they occur, and provides valuable insight to the end user for efficient handling of aircraft. It also represents a revolutionary step in how the Navy maintains a lethal and ready force for the future.



“This facility is what I would describe as a world class facility,” said Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) Rear Adm. John Meier, who, along with Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. William Lescher, cut the ceremonial ribbon. “… In my 36 years in the Navy, I’ve never seen a better facility that is more equipped in terms of technology, displays, data management, and even ergonomics. I can tell you that the Sailors [who] work here are excited ... they're innovative ... they're looking for new ways to do business.”



For Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic, when the requirement to renovate a more than 8,000 square foot area to serve as the MOC arrived in February 2021, it came with a mission-need date of April 30, 2022, and Public Works Department (PWD) Norfolk got to work.



Planning, Design, and Acquisition efforts began simultaneously, followed by approval from NAVFAC Headquarters to proceed with a Sole Source, Undefinitized Contract Action – the catalyst that drove this project to completion. This type of contract action means contract terms, specifications, or price are not agreed upon before performance begins.



The project was awarded to MIG GOV Construction, Virginia Beach, Virginia in April 2021, with only a 50 percent design in hand. The work included the renovation of existing warehouse space to a secure area office space, encompassing architectural, structural, electrical, and mechanical demolition and design. Following lead abatement, the new space included a new fire protection system, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), communications, and wall, ceiling, and floor finishes.



“Our ability to deliver this state-of-the-art facility in just 13 months is remarkable,” said NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Commanding Officer Capt. Tres Meek. “It certainly speaks volumes to the work that was done by our combined team of Contracting, Design and Construction, Construction Management, Public Works, and construction contractors, and it demonstrates the power of innovation by reimagining and renovating functional spaces to better support the fleet and the warfighter.”



That combined team included: Assistance Public Works Officer Lt. Kevin Lachat, who coordinated customer requirements; Contracting team members Natalie Augsburger, Kate Dinneen, and Kate Arnold, who completed all acquisition requirements; Design and Construction team members Dean Gregory, Sebastian Ramos, Lily Li, Brian Nypaver, Chris Terry, Lisa Bossert, and Ann Perry, who expedited design and clarifications; Construction Management team members Eugene Bricker and Jeffrey Graham, who assured quality; and construction contractor MIG GOV.



Bricker, Gregory, Ramos, and Graham received special acknowledgement with command coins from VCNO Adm. Lescher, for their direct involvement and accomplishments in completing this project in record time.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, we provide leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region's facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



Lt. Cmdr. Raul Cuevas, Facilities, Engineering, & Acquisition Division director, PWD Norfolk, contributed to this story.