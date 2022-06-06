Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC MIDLANT Fast-Tracks New Maintenance Operation Center Construction; CNAL Holds Ribbon-Cutting [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVFAC MIDLANT Fast-Tracks New Maintenance Operation Center Construction; CNAL Holds Ribbon-Cutting

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Jeffrey C Doepp 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    220606-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (June 6, 2021) Naval Air Force Atlantic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, June 6, to unveil their newly renovated Maintenance Operation Center (MOC) (right), located onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The MOC, which is built inside a 70s-era aircraft hangar, was first introduced as a concept to naval aviation in late 2018 as a holistic approach to maintaining naval aircraft readiness goals. Pictured top left: Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (left) and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) (right), cut a ceremonial ribbon. Pictured bottom left (L-R): NAVFAC employees Eugene Bricker, Construction Manager; Dean Gregory, Project Manager; Sebastian Ramos, Design Manager; and Jeffrey Graham, Engineering Technician received special acknowledgement with command coins from VCNO Adm. Lescher, for their direct involvement and accomplishments in completing this project in record time. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:25
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Fast-Tracks New Maintenance Operation Center Construction; CNAL Holds Ribbon-Cutting [Image 2 of 2], by Jeffrey C Doepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    NAVFAC
    Naval Station Norfolk
    CNAL

