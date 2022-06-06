220606-N-HC520-001 NORFOLK, VA (June 6, 2021) Naval Air Force Atlantic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, June 6, to unveil their newly renovated Maintenance Operation Center (MOC) (right), located onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The MOC, which is built inside a 70s-era aircraft hangar, was first introduced as a concept to naval aviation in late 2018 as a holistic approach to maintaining naval aircraft readiness goals. Pictured top left: Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (left) and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) (right), cut a ceremonial ribbon. Pictured bottom left (L-R): NAVFAC employees Eugene Bricker, Construction Manager; Dean Gregory, Project Manager; Sebastian Ramos, Design Manager; and Jeffrey Graham, Engineering Technician received special acknowledgement with command coins from VCNO Adm. Lescher, for their direct involvement and accomplishments in completing this project in record time. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7262635 VIRIN: 220606-N-HC520-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 775.51 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Fast-Tracks New Maintenance Operation Center Construction; CNAL Holds Ribbon-Cutting [Image 2 of 2], by Jeffrey C Doepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.