NAVFAC MIDLANT Fast-Tracks New Maintenance Operation Center Construction; CNAL Holds Ribbon-Cutting

210630-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (June 30, 2021) (L-R) Kris Poston, MIG GOV Superintendent; Jeff Graham, NAVFAC Engineering Technician; Cindy Stringer, MIG GOV Construction Project Manager; and Eugene Bricker, NAVFAC Construction Manager conduct a quality control meeting during the initial demolition phase of the Maintenance Operation Center onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 30, 2021. During this phase, most of the removable partitions, furniture and suspended ceiling panels had been removed from the building. The new MOC, which is built inside a 70s-era aircraft hangar, gives Navy Sailors the tools they need to provide centralized collaboration, and real-time information on the supply, maintenance, and engineering needs of aircraft in the fleet to drive down maintenance costs. The project was awarded to MIG GOV Construction, Virginia Beach, Virginia in April 2021, with only a 50 percent design in hand. The work included: the renovation of existing warehouse space to a secure area office space, encompassing architectural, structural, electrical, and mechanical demolition and design. Following lead abatement, the new space included a new fire protection system, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), communications, and wall, ceiling, and floor finishes. (U.S. Navy file photo/Released)

