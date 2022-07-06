Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    220606-N-RQ186-1041
    NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, center, speaks to reporters before the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) Expansion ribbon cutting ceremony, June 6. This new MOC facility supports the Naval Aviation Enterprise/MOC expansion, a modern sustainment ecosystem designed to achieve and maintain naval aircraft readiness goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 20:06
    Photo ID: 7261374
    VIRIN: 220607-N-RQ186-1007
    Resolution: 3783x2518
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of State-of-the-art Maintenance Operation Center (MOC)

    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Naval Air Force Atlantic
    MOC
    CNAL
    Maintenance Operation Center

