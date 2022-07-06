MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

220606-N-RQ186-1041

NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, center, speaks to reporters before the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) Expansion ribbon cutting ceremony, June 6. This new MOC facility supports the Naval Aviation Enterprise/MOC expansion, a modern sustainment ecosystem designed to achieve and maintain naval aircraft readiness goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

