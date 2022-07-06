220606-N-RQ186-1055
Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, left, and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, cut a cermonial ribbion during the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) Expansion ribbon cutting ceremony, June 6. This new MOC facility supports the Naval Aviation Enterprise/MOC expansion, a modern sustainment ecosystem designed to achieve and maintain naval aircraft readiness goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 20:06
|Photo ID:
|7261375
|VIRIN:
|220607-N-RQ186-1021
|Resolution:
|4283x2851
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|39
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of State-of-the-art Maintenance Operation Center (MOC)
