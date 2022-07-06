MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

220606-N-RQ186-1055

Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, left, and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, cut a cermonial ribbion during the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) Expansion ribbon cutting ceremony, June 6. This new MOC facility supports the Naval Aviation Enterprise/MOC expansion, a modern sustainment ecosystem designed to achieve and maintain naval aircraft readiness goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US