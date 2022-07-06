Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    220606-N-RQ186-1055
    Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, left, and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, cut a cermonial ribbion during the Maintenance Operations Center (MOC) Expansion ribbon cutting ceremony, June 6. This new MOC facility supports the Naval Aviation Enterprise/MOC expansion, a modern sustainment ecosystem designed to achieve and maintain naval aircraft readiness goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 20:06
    Photo ID: 7261375
    VIRIN: 220607-N-RQ186-1021
    Resolution: 4283x2851
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of State-of-the-art Maintenance Operation Center (MOC)

    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Naval Air Force Atlantic
    MOC
    CNAL
    Maintenance Operation Center

