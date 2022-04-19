Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    More than 30 members of the 374th Airlift Wing traveled to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to practice an Agile Combat Employment exercise called Operation Mega Force from April 18 to 20.

    The purpose of the operation was to integrate with III Marine Expeditionary Force and practice airdrop operations from an unfamiliar location.

    “We're still shaping what ACE means for the Air Force,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Miller, 459th Airlift Squadron commander. “As we do these exercises, we identify it and we get better. We’re getting out of our comfort zone and operating out of places that we wouldn't normally go to.”

    While at Iwakuni, some Yokota Airmen practiced multi-capable Airmen concepts by performing duties they typically would not encounter normally in their career field. Some of these duties included setting up tents for temporary lodging, aircraft security and refueling operations.

    “Civil engineer trained us on how to build up our tent,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Manz, 374th Air Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief manager.

    “We also got the chance to train some communications people on how to operate a forklift. Everyone here really worked on building their comradery, because we have a whole bunch of different [Air Force Specialty Codes] here performing unfamiliar tasks and receiving training. We did this so we can help execute mission better in future.”

    Outside of the MCA concepts, Yokota Airman practiced airlift operations and completed 19 sorties over the three-day training.

