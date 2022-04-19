Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Airmen assigned to Yokota Air Base prepare to load a pallet on to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 19, 2022. Forward operating base tactical execution proficiency was part of agile combat employment training objectives for this event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

