    Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9]

    Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Yokota Air Base prepare to load a pallet on to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 19, 2022. Forward operating base tactical execution proficiency was part of agile combat employment training objectives for this event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:49
    Photo ID: 7160538
    VIRIN: 220419-F-KS661-1021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

