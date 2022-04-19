Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron taxis next to a U.S. Air Force C-12 Huron assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 19, 2022. Two C-130Js, one C-12 and one UH-1N Iroquois helicopter assigned to the 459th AS flew to Iwakuni for the trainingopportunity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
