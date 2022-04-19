A U.S. Air Force C-12 Huron assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron flies by Mt. Fuji in route to Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2022. Over 30 Airmen assigned to Yokota Air Base visited MCAS Iwakuni over three days for joint agile combat employment training with U.S. Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7160536
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-KS661-1022
|Resolution:
|6361x4241
|Size:
|783.7 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota Airmen practice ACE concepts at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT