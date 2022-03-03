Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Afghan evacuee, who previously supported U.S. troops overseas, enlisted into the Indiana National Guard during a ceremony at the Indianapolis Military Entry Processing Station in Lawrence, Thursday.



Recruit Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi recited the oath of enlistment and signed his paperwork for a 3-year commitment to the community-based, military, first-response organization.



"I'm very excited, and I am blessed with all these opportunities," said Ahmadi of joining the National Guard. "I'm grateful."



Ahmadi was one of approximately 7,000 Afghan evacuees who filtered through Camp Atterbury as part of Operation Allies Welcome.



While there Ahmadi used his linguist skills and worked for the base's recreation center where he made new friends. He helped his peers acclimate to a new land and ease their way of life on a spartan military base by loaning out sports equipment like bicycles, soccer balls and basketballs.



Ahmadi, who has a bachelor's degree in English literature, will join the Guard as specialist. He previously used his mastery of the English language in Afghanistan supporting U.S. forces as a translator and interpreter starting in 2010.



By 2018 Ahmadi said he was lead interpreter helping the State Department at the U.S. embassy. He said he helped commanders and Guardsmen find trustworthy people and then vetted them to ensure troop safety. In all he assisted 900 people at two bases in Kabul, Afghanistan.



He said he looks forward to the opportunities that the Indiana National Guard provides, and because of his past experience has a good basis for his military service.



"I loved what I've experienced. Joining the National Guard, I have a solid background," said Ahmadi. "And I like Indiana."



Aside from Ahmadi's experience, he said joining the Guard is yet another chance to give back to his community.



Ahmadi works for Catholic Charities as a case manager and helps his fellow Afghans adjust to American culture.



"I help them find a job, find a car and find a place to live, and then they are set," said Ahmadi, who helps Afghans overcome language problems among other tasks.



For now Ahmadi will continue to help others until his ship date to Fort Jackson, South Carolina later this year for basic training and then onto advanced training to become a financial management technician so that he can join the 177th Financial Management Support Detachment.



"I have an interest in keeping records and financial records," said Ahmadi. "At the end of the day, if there's a need I have to be a soldier."



Ahmadi will now be assigned to a recruit sustainment detachment. Yet upon completion of his basic and advanced training, he will be an Indiana National Guard soldier and give back to his new nation, state and local community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:21 Story ID: 415800 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.