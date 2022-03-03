Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:21 Photo ID: 7078233 VIRIN: 220303-Z-WN757-9057 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.94 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.