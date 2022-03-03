Recruit Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi prepares to digitally sign is enlistment paperwork n Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7078233
|VIRIN:
|220303-Z-WN757-9057
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement
