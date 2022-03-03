Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement [Image 2 of 3]

    Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Recruit Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi swears into the Indiana National Guard as U.S. Army Capt. Aissata Diallo administers the oath of enlistment in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:21
    Photo ID: 7078232
    VIRIN: 220303-Z-WN757-9051
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Afghanistan
    Camp Atterbury

