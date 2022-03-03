Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erin Johns 

    38th Infantry Division

    An Afghan evacuee, who previously supported U.S. troops overseas, enlisted into the Indiana National Guard during a ceremony at the Indianapolis Military Entry Processing Station in Lawrence today, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

    Recruit Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi recited the oath of enlistment and signed his paperwork for a 3-year commitment to the community-based, military, first-response organization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833497
    VIRIN: 220303-Z-UG863-002
    Filename: DOD_108843094
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

