Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement

An Afghan evacuee, who previously supported U.S. troops overseas, enlisted into the Indiana National Guard during a ceremony at the Indianapolis Military Entry Processing Station in Lawrence today, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Recruit Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi recited the oath of enlistment and signed his paperwork for a 3-year commitment to the community-based, military, first-response organization.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833497
|VIRIN:
|220303-Z-UG863-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108843094
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
