Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Kadena Air Base recently received two new E-3G Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, armed with the new user interface, Block 40/45, which replaces the interface the platform has been using since the jet was first flown.



The Block 40/45 increases the situational awareness of the AWACS crew, allowing an allied force to more efficiently prioritize and engage targets.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan commander, flew with one of the new aircraft to view the new system Jan. 13, 2022.



“I’m truly grateful to see this new capability, and the Airmen who use it, in person,” Rupp said. “This system is just one example of how we are constantly updating our capabilities to stay on the leading edge of technology in aviation.”



As the U.S. Air Force continues its efforts to stay one step ahead of regional near-peer adversaries, systems like the Block 40/45 enable Airmen to fly, fight and win in defense of U.S. interests and regional stability.



“The transition from E-3B Block 30/35 to E-3G Block 40/45 is a critical leap in capabilities for Kadena airborne tactical battle management. Crewmembers are able to rapidly assess the battlespace, make decisions and communicate those decisions at a quicker pace,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Demma, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron Commander.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Ronelle Say, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron air battle manager, explained the technological leap for the operator is similar to jumping from a 1980’s 8-bit computer to a modern computer.



“Block 40/45 gives me a much larger view of the world,” Say said. “This [interface] doesn’t just help the 961st, but the entire area of responsibility.”



As an airborne command and control platform, an increased communication capability of Kadena’s AWACS will have ripple effects, increasing the efficiency of all aircraft – both U.S. and allied throughout the region.



“This capability improvement enhances allied force lethality and promotes regional stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility,” Demma said.



Kadena’s E-3 Sentries deploy with regularity to exercise with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

