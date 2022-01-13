Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Demma, left, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron commander, shows Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, right, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, the new Block 40/45 system, an updated user interface, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. The Block 40/45 increases the situational awareness of an E-3G Sentry crew, allowing an allied force to more efficiently identify and prioritize targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

