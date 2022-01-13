Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever [Image 2 of 11]

    Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    One of the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron’s newest E-3G Sentries enters a bird bath at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, flew with the 961st AACS to see the new Block 40/45 system, a new user interface, and how it works in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

