Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Demma, left, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron commander, shows Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, right, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, the new Block 40/45 system, an updated user interface, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. “I’m truly grateful to see this new capability, and the Airmen who use it, in person,” Rupp said. “This system is just one example of how we are constantly updating our capabilities to stay on the leading edge of technology in aviation.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

