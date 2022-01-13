Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever [Image 6 of 11]

    Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander Demma, left, 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron commander, shows Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, right, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, the new Block 40/45 system, an updated user interface, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. “I’m truly grateful to see this new capability, and the Airmen who use it, in person,” Rupp said. “This system is just one example of how we are constantly updating our capabilities to stay on the leading edge of technology in aviation.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 20:56
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USFJ
    DV visit
    5th Air Force
    E-3G Sentry
    Indo-PACOM

