U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, receives the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit morale patch from Staff Sgt. Braylan Floresca, 961st AMU crew chief, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rupp flew with the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron in their new E-3G Sentry outfitted with Block 40/45, a new user interface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 20:56 Photo ID: 7014935 VIRIN: 220113-F-GD090-0038 Resolution: 6538x4359 Size: 18.87 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.