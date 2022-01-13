U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, receives the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit morale patch from Staff Sgt. Braylan Floresca, 961st AMU crew chief, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rupp flew with the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron in their new E-3G Sentry outfitted with Block 40/45, a new user interface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 20:56
|Photo ID:
|7014935
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-GD090-0038
|Resolution:
|6538x4359
|Size:
|18.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Kadena E-3 Sentries more lethal than ever
