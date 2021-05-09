Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alex Kaelke | Sgt. Conor Hickey (left), an intelligence analyst with the 45th Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Alex Kaelke | Sgt. Conor Hickey (left), an intelligence analyst with the 45th Field Artillery Brigade, and Spc. Layne Balfour (right), a fire support specialist with Headquarters Battery, 45th FAB, retrieve ice packages from the back of a supply truck at a point of distribution site in Reserve, Louisiana, Sept. 5, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke) see less | View Image Page

RESERVE, Louisiana — Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen volunteered to help the residents of Louisiana by dispersing food and other supplies, choosing to serve when it matters most, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.



“It’s pretty nice being out here,” said Pfc. Christian Gonzalez, member of Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “My dad was out here with Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, and here I am 16 years later helping out as well. It’s a pretty good deal to be out here, helping the people in the state of Louisiana.”



Deciding to join the effort was an easy decision for many, but dispersing supplies at the points of distribution comes with its own set of challenges. Soldiers and Airmen stand in the hot sun or pouring rain for hours to ensure the people of Louisiana are given the aid they need.



“We were not prepared for the rain today, we only had this tarp set up for the sun, but almost everybody has their wet weather gear with them [or] on them at all times,” Gonzalez said. “The weather out here can be pretty unpredictable right now, but we’re adaptable with it. We’re always ready to help, no matter the situation.”



Helping our neighbors isn’t contingent on the weather. Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are always prepared to serve their communities and turn the tide of any bad situation.