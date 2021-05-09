RESERVE, Louisiana — Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen volunteered to help the residents of Louisiana by dispersing food and other supplies, choosing to serve when it matters most, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
“It’s pretty nice being out here,” said Pfc. Christian Gonzalez, member of Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “My dad was out here with Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, and here I am 16 years later helping out as well. It’s a pretty good deal to be out here, helping the people in the state of Louisiana.”
Deciding to join the effort was an easy decision for many, but dispersing supplies at the points of distribution comes with its own set of challenges. Soldiers and Airmen stand in the hot sun or pouring rain for hours to ensure the people of Louisiana are given the aid they need.
“We were not prepared for the rain today, we only had this tarp set up for the sun, but almost everybody has their wet weather gear with them [or] on them at all times,” Gonzalez said. “The weather out here can be pretty unpredictable right now, but we’re adaptable with it. We’re always ready to help, no matter the situation.”
Helping our neighbors isn’t contingent on the weather. Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are always prepared to serve their communities and turn the tide of any bad situation.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 10:57
|Story ID:
|404577
|Location:
|RESERVE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens, by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT