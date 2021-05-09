Oklahoma National Guardsmen welcome a Louisiana citizen to a point of distribution site at Reserve, Louisiana, Sept. 5, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 10:56 Photo ID: 6820089 VIRIN: 210905-F-VY371-773 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.87 MB Location: RESERVE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.