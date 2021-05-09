Sgt. Conor Hickey (left), an intelligence analyst with the 45th Field Artillery Brigade, and Spc. Layne Balfour (right), a fire support specialist with Headquarters Battery, 45th FAB, retrieve ice packages from the back of a supply truck at a point of distribution site in Reserve, Louisiana, Sept. 5, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6820092
|VIRIN:
|210905-F-VY371-183
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|RESERVE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens
