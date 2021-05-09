Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens

Sgt. 1st Class Charles Spalding (left), a platoon sergeant with the 3120th Engineer Company, and Spc. Terrelle Bowens (right), a signal support systems specialist with the 205th Signal Company, both members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, distribute supplies to citizens at a point of distribution site in Reserve, Louisiana, Sept. 5, 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke)

Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 Photo ID: 6820090 by A1C Alex Kaelke