Package: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers talk about their experience being able to help victims of Hurricane Ida, Sep. 5 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts.
CG Information:
Pfc. Mika Halfmoon (00:04-00:07)
Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion
Pfc. Cristian Gonzalez (00:41-00:44)
Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812603
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-VY371-600
|Filename:
|DOD_108551783
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|RESERVE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens, by SPC Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
