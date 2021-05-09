Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Package: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers talk about their experience being able to help victims of Hurricane Ida, Sep. 5 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts.



CG Information:



Pfc. Mika Halfmoon (00:04-00:07)

Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion



Pfc. Cristian Gonzalez (00:41-00:44)

Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion