    Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens

    RESERVE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Package: Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers talk about their experience being able to help victims of Hurricane Ida, Sep. 5 2021. The Oklahoma National Guard is operating 13 PODs across seven parishes that supply local families with tarps, meals ready to eat, ice and water as part of Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

    Pfc. Mika Halfmoon (00:04-00:07)
    Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion

    Pfc. Cristian Gonzalez (00:41-00:44)
    Delta Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 11:37
    Location: RESERVE, LA, US 

    Oklahoma National Guard distributes supplies to Louisiana Citizens

    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKIda

