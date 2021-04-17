America’s Navy hosts Promotional Days in Central, South Texas

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 12, 2021) Officers assigned to Navy Recruiting Command, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (April 12, 2021) Officers assigned to Navy Recruiting Command, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest talk with a student attending Texas A&M University-San Antonio on career opportunities in America’s Navy during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) held on the campus. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges. Its goal is to promote Navy Awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. The 2021 hybrid NPD will be held on various college campuses and high schools throughout San Antonio, Austin, and Georgetown, Texas the week of April 12 – 16. The NPD offered information tables, classroom presentations, a Lean Six Sigma Workshop, and centers of influence (COI) engagements. Additionally, officers visited the campus as part of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach (JODO) program which brings successful Naval officers, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, out of the fleet for a short time and places them face-to-face with students and community leaders around the country in an effort to show what is possible to achieve through Naval service. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG), and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (April 17, 2021) Continuing to attract America’s best and brightest for Naval service, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) hosted Navy Promotional Days in Military City USA and Georgetown, Texas, April 12 – 16.



NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers.



Its purpose is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges. Its goal is to promote Navy Awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent.

On April 12 and 13, officers and Sailors assigned to NRC, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest visited Texas A&M University-San Antonio.



During the two-day event, students had the opportunity to attend a Lean Six Sigma Workshop, virtual panel discussions and classroom presentations, and speak directly with the officers and Sailors about careers in America’s Navy at information booths.



Additionally, officers visited the campus as part of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach (JODO) program which brings successful Naval officers, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, out of the fleet for a short time and places them face-to-face with students and community leaders around the country in an effort to show what is possible to achieve through Naval service.



According to Lt. Nina Erb, of San Antonio, a protocol aide assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, JODO provides a great opportunity for officers to tell their stories.



“We are here to talk with students, share our experiences and promote diversity in the Navy,” said Erb, a 2015 graduate of Texas A&M University. “We all took different paths to becoming commissioned officers and the students should be informed of their options.”



Throughout the week, virtual classroom presentations were conducted with students attending the University of Texas-San Antonio, and two brothers assigned to NTAG San Antonio had the opportunity to visit their alma mater and share their stories of attending John Jay High School.



On April 16, the team traveled to Georgetown and spoke to approximately 100 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students at East View High School focusing on Naval aviation.



“This was a great opportunity to come and speak to the students,” said Cmdr. Micheal “MC” Hanner, of Bloomington, Ill., the operations officer assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 (VFA-106). “To be able to come here and share my experiences hopefully inspires students to do something that a lot of people will not be able to do.”



Hanner, who flew into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in a F/A-18E Super Hornet, explained the process of commission, attending Naval Flight School, and the experiences of flying a combat aircraft.



Lt. Kristina Oberst, of Old Greenwich, Conn., an officer programs recruiter assigned to NTAG New England, spoke with the students about her career as a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter pilot, along with Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Katherine Knox, of Copperas Cove, Texas, the leading petty officer assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Temple, NTAG San Antonio, who provided information on enlisted Naval aviation careers.



“This was a great opportunity to showcase to the students the various careers the Navy has to offer,” said Oberst, a 2014 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. “Flying is the best job in the Navy and I was happy to answer the students’ questions about flying.”



According to Lt. Anel Tavira, of Gainesville, Ga., a program manager assigned to NRC’s Office of Outreach and Diversity, the team achieved their objective.



“We have already received calls from students who want more information about our Navy,” said Tavira. “It’s important that we reach all academic and ethnic demographics and be able to show the students that they can have a successful career in America’s Navy.”



NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.