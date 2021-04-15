Brothers return to Alma Mater to speak with students about the Navy

SAN ANTONIO - (April 15, 2021) In support of Navy Promotional Day at John Jay High School, brothers Navy Counselor 1st Class Chris Thomas (left) and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class William Thomas (left center), of San Antonio, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, revisited their alma mater to speak with students about Navy careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges. Its goal is to promote Navy Awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG), and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

