AUSTIN, Texas – (April 17, 2021) Naval Aviator Cmdr. Micheal “MC” Hanner, of Bloomington, Ill., the operations officer assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 (VFA-106), gives a tour of the F/A-18E Super Hornet at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Hanner is in South Texas as part of Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Navy Promotional Day (NPD) which was held at Eastside High School in Georgetown, Texas, April 16. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges. Its goal is to promote Navy Awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. Additionally, officers visited the campus as part of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach (JODO) program which brings successful Naval officers, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, out of the fleet for a short time and places them face-to-face with students and community leaders around the country in an effort to show what is possible to achieve through Naval service. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6603844 VIRIN: 210417-N-ND850-0001 Resolution: 2800x2000 Size: 1.17 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America's Navy displays F/A-18E Super Hornet in Austin, Texas [Image 4 of 4], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.