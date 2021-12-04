SAN ANTONIO – (April 12, 2021) Lt. Amel Tavira, of Gainesville, Ga., a program manager assigned to Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Office of Outreach and Diversity, talks with a student attending Texas A&M University-San Antonio on career opportunities in America’s Navy during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) held on the campus. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges. Its goal is to promote Navy Awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. The 2021 hybrid NPD will be held on various college campuses and high schools throughout San Antonio, Austin, and Georgetown, Texas the week of April 12 – 16. The NPD offered information tables, classroom presentations, a Lean Six Sigma Workshop, and centers of influence (COI) engagements. Additionally, officers visited the campus as part of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach (JODO) program which brings successful Naval officers, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, out of the fleet for a short time and places them face-to-face with students and community leaders around the country in an effort to show what is possible to achieve through Naval service. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG), and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

