Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault

April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the Department of Defense. The Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) office at Barksdale kicked off the beginning of the month with a bang, as they hosted a proclamation signing followed by a 5K run.



Barksdale leadership, base personnel and civilian leaders from the surrounding communities signed a proclamation, taking a stand against sexual assault and its unacceptable nature in our communities.



“The proclamation is a way for our community partners and our agencies on base to take a stand against sexual assault,” said Keyana James, SAPR victim advocate and master of ceremonies for the event.



A DOD tradition, the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force all sign similar proclamations every April to help spread awareness of sexual assault and the impact it has in the armed forces.



James says that she loves educating people. Sexual assault is happening. We are going to open up the office and get it out there that we’re going to raise awareness this month, said James.



Immediately following the proclamation signing, approximately 125 runners lined up for a 5K run through the base.



An arch of teal and white balloons marked the starting and finishing line in the Hoban Hall parking lot. During the run, participants passed several checkpoints where they were showered in teal or yellow chalk to mark their progress.



“The dynamic of everyone coming out together as one unit, giving it their all; to run, compete, and build teamwork while building each other up meant a lot to me,” said Airman 1st Class Elijah Sims, a runner and participant in the 5K run.



With proclamations signed, teamwork being built upon and the first of many events planned for this month by the SAPR office completed, April looks to be a promising month for educating and raising awareness about sexual assault.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 16:21 Story ID: 392990 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.