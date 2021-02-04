Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault

Lo Walker, Bossier City mayor, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 2, 2021. Local community leaders were encouraged to come on base and sign proclamations alongside base leadership to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Date Taken: 04.02.2021
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US