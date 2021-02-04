Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lo Walker, Bossier City mayor, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 2, 2021. Local community leaders were encouraged to come on base and sign proclamations alongside base leadership to take a stand against sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    SAPR
    5K
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Team Barksdale

