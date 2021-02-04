Participants in the Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K run to the finish line at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 2, 2021. The Barksdale Sexual Assault Prevention & Response office hosted a proclamation signing and 5K run to help educate and spread awareness of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6583247
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-LK801-1281
|Resolution:
|5526x3475
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
LEAVE A COMMENT