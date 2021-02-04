Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 6]

    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 2, 2021. The Barksdale Sexual Assault Prevention & Response office hosted the signing while encouraging base leadership and local leaders to come together to help spread awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6583246
    VIRIN: 210402-F-LK801-1051
    Resolution: 5463x3635
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
    Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Barksdale proclaims it&rsquo;s stand against sexual assault

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    signing
    SAPR
    Air Force
    commander
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT