Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 2, 2021. The Barksdale Sexual Assault Prevention & Response office hosted the signing while encouraging base leadership and local leaders to come together to help spread awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
Barksdale proclaims it’s stand against sexual assault
