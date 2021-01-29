Iowa National Guard Female Officers Lead in 2021

Courtesy Photo | Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services pose together after being pinned to colonel in Johnston, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Two Iowa National Guard females were promoted to high-level senior leadership positions within the organization in January.



Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services, were promoted to the rank of colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard.



This is the first time since 2006 that any Army female officer has been promoted to this rank in the Iowa National Guard.



Both ladies held a small ceremony to mark the occasion. Johnson took the opportunity in particular as a moment to speak directly to potential future female leaders in the Iowa National Guard.



During the ceremony, Johnson enlisted the help of Pvt. Megan Kellogg, 68G Patient Administration Specialist, and the lowest ranking member in the Army Medical Detachment to pin on her new rank.



Often seen in military cake-cutting ceremonies, the oldest and youngest member of the organization will cut the cake together and receive the first pieces of cake. This tradition signifies the passing of knowledge and links the past with the future.



Kellogg said she was honored to help with the pinning since Johnson’s family could not attend in person due to COVID-19. She also said it makes her feel proud when she sees females promoted to senior-level positions.



According to Johnson, it is vital to have leaders with different opinions, backgrounds, and educations. She says that a diverse group of leaders can come up with the best plan instead of leaders who may think alike.



Johnson said, “I think that good leaders understand that, and I think it’s been brought to light more, and as we move forward, we will continue to diversify and make the Army Guard better.”



Johnson and Craven never expected that they would have ever made it to this rank.



Craven grew up in an immigrant household where her parents spoke English as a second language. Craven was also diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, which has made things especially difficult.



“Everyone has challenges thrown in front of them in life,” said Craven. “Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and you put in the time and produce quality output.”



Societal norms in the past have put additional pressures on women, according to Craven, such as being a full-time mother. Both Johnson and Craven overcame many obstacles and are now leading the future of the Iowa National Guard.



“I don't think success is really defined by your rank or if you made CEO within an organization," said Craven.” “You know you define your own success, what is it, and what does it take to get you there.”