Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned the rank of colonel by her daughters during a promotion ceremony in Johnston, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:20 Photo ID: 6501117 VIRIN: 210128-A-YI817-004 Resolution: 1025x769 Size: 770.08 KB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned to the rank of colonel [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.