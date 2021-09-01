Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned to the rank of colonel [Image 4 of 7]

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned to the rank of colonel

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned the rank of colonel by her daughters during a promotion ceremony in Johnston, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6501117
    VIRIN: 210128-A-YI817-004
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 770.08 KB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned to the rank of colonel [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Wendy Johnson poses for a photo with Pvt. Megan Kellogg of the Iowa National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Kremer conducts the Oath of Office with Col. Wendy Johnson, Iowa National Guard
    Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services poses with her husband, both serve in the Iowa National Guard
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned to the rank of colonel
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard, posses with her family
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard posses with her family after
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services, Iowa National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa National Guard Female Officers Lead in 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Medical
    leadership
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT