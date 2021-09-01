Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services pose together after being pinned to colonel in Johnson, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

Date Taken: 01.09.2021