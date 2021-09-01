Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services pose together after being pinned to colonel in Johnson, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa National Guard Female Officers Lead in 2021

    TAGS

    promotion
    Medical
    leadership
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    2021

