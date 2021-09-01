Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer posses with her family after being pinned to the rank of colonel by her daughters during a promotion ceremony in Johnson, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:20 Photo ID: 6501119 VIRIN: 210128-A-YI817-006 Resolution: 1025x769 Size: 800.32 KB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard posses with her family after [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.