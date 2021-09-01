Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard, posses with her family [Image 5 of 7]

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard, posses with her family

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer posses with her family and Brig. Gen. Osborn during a promotion ceremony in Johnston, Iowa at Camp Dodge on 9 Jan. 2021. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6501118
    VIRIN: 210128-A-YI817-005
    Resolution: 794x686
    Size: 212.29 KB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard, posses with her family [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Wendy Johnson poses for a photo with Pvt. Megan Kellogg of the Iowa National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Kremer conducts the Oath of Office with Col. Wendy Johnson, Iowa National Guard
    Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services poses with her husband, both serve in the Iowa National Guard
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer gets pinned to the rank of colonel
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard, posses with her family
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer, Iowa National Guard posses with her family after
    Col. Linda Craven, J3, Domestic Operations Officer and Col. Wendy Johnson, Deputy Commander Clinical Services, Iowa National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa National Guard Female Officers Lead in 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Medical
    leadership
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT