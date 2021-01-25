This page consolidates still photo imagery content, produced by Ohio National Guard public affairs and photojournalism personnel, related to the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C., as well as security support provided by the Ohio National Guard to civil law enforcement at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, during the same timeframe.



Date Taken: 01.25.2021
Photo imagery content hub: Ohio National Guard civil support to 59th Presidential Inaugural, Ohio Statehouse