    Photo imagery content hub: Ohio National Guard civil support to 59th Presidential Inaugural, Ohio Statehouse

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    This page consolidates still photo imagery content, produced by Ohio National Guard public affairs and photojournalism personnel, related to the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C., as well as security support provided by the Ohio National Guard to civil law enforcement at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, during the same timeframe.

    Click on each thumbnail to the right for b-roll, interviews, social media videos and news packages. Products will be updated as additional ones are completed.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 15:37
    Story ID: 387557
    Location: US
    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard
    aid to civil authorities
    civil support operations
    CAPDC21

