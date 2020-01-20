Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration

U.S. Army Cpl. Samual Gordon, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio National Guard, provides security in support of local and federal authorities in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

Date Posted: 01.23.2021