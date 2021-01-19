Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration [Image 7 of 10]

    Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    2nd Squadron 107th Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jalen Bagley, assigned to 1st Battallion, 148th Infantry Regiment , Ohio National Guard, provides security in support of local and federal authorities in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6494509
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-UU033-0008
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    CAPDC21
    P159

