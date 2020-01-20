Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration [Image 5 of 7]

    Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    2nd Squadron 107th Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Cpl. Samual Gordon, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 107th Cavalry Regiment, Ohio National Guard, provides security in support of local and federal authorities in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 07:33
    Photo ID: 6493247
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-UU033-0005
    Resolution: 5657x3764
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    CAPDC21
    P159

