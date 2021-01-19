U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battallion, 148th Infantry Regiment , Ohio National Guard, provides security in support of local and federal authorities in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 12:20 Photo ID: 6494505 VIRIN: 210119-Z-UU033-0003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.1 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard soldiers support inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.