Delaware Army Guard Soldiers on duty in Capitol in support of Presidential Inauguration

Courtesy Photo | Delaware National Guardsmen stand watch near the U.S. Capitol building, Washington D.C., Jan. 9, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Lisenbe)

More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., beginning Jan. 8, through the end of the month.



“I’m very proud of the Soldiers that have come out here and taken on this mission.” said Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Leighton, sergeant major of the Delaware Army Guard’s 721st Troop Command. “A few days ago they were at their jobs or attending classes and they got the call that they were needed in D.C. and they stopped everything and left their families to support D.C. and their efforts.”



Soldiers were deployed on short notice to Washington D.C but arrived as fast as they could.



“Even though we haven’t been as hands-on, our presence here means something.” said Army Pfc. Quentin Busch, with the Delaware Army Guard’s 160th Engineer Company. “We're here to work together and to make sure there's peace here in the [District].”



This is Busch’s first deployment since joining the Delaware Army Guard in 2019.



“It’s nice to be doing something and not be on standby.” said Busch. “We are here to make sure the month goes by smoothly so we can get home safely.”



These Soldiers have been providing security at sites throughout the District, including near the U.S. Capitol.



“As the Soldiers go through their days here at Washington, D.C., they are going to have pride in what the National Guard is all about and the ability to serve your state and go into Washington, D.C., and assist in their efforts.” said Leighton