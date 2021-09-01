Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C [Image 3 of 6]

    More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    A Soldier with the Delaware National Guard selects a meal, ready to eat, for breakfast in Washington D.C., Jan. 9, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021
    Location: DC, US
    This work, More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delaware Army Guard Soldiers on duty in Capitol in support of Presidential Inauguration

    National
    Guard
    Delaware
    DC
    Deployment

