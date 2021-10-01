More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Leighton, the sergeant major of the Delaware Army National Guard’s 721st Troop Command, explains the Delaware National Guard's mission in Washington, D.C., in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 10, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.