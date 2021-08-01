More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C

Delaware National Guardsmen with the 153rd Military Police Company speak with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, Washington D.C., Jan. 9, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6479997
|VIRIN:
|210110-Z-FH868-1099
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.93 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Delaware Army Guard Soldiers on duty in Capitol in support of Presidential Inauguration
