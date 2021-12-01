More than 200 soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard Soldier are on duty in Washington D.C

Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Leighton, the sergeant major of the Delaware Army National Guard’s 721st Troop Command, explains the Delaware National Guard's mission in Washington, D.C., in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 10, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states have traveled to the District to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Lisenbe)

